SVC Players to present ‘Little Women’ Oct. 28-30

The St. Vincent College Players will present three performances of the drama “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on St. Vincent’s Unity Township campus.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
A drama adapted by Marisha Chamberlain based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” tells the story of the four young March sisters — “tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth and spoiled baby Amy.” Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the sisters struggle to keep their family going while their father, a pastor, is away in the Civil War. In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as privation, illness and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.
The SVC Players production will be directed by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theatre and director of stage and St. Vincent Summer Theatre. “I usually direct plays that are either murder mysteries or comedies, so this play was a nice change of pace,” remarked Brandt. “It’s been a pleasure exploring this setting and era. It also features a lot of student actors who usually don’t perform in the spring semester musical. These students have worked tremendously hard and have dedicated a great deal of time to this production.”
The cast includes:
Emily Bosche, a senior mathematics major from Harrisburg, as Jo.
Josie Rodell, a senior history major from Latrobe, as Meg.
Kelsy Levendosky, a junior nursing major from North Huntingdon Township, as Amy.
Abigail McGinnis, a freshman vocal performance major from Johnstown, as Beth.
Rachael Andreola, a junior mathematics major from Pittsburgh, as Hannah.
Anna Doelling, a junior biology major from Latrobe, as Marmee.
Maggie Sullivan, a junior music performance major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Aunt March.
Nate Jernigan, a junior cybersecurity major from Sewickley, as Father.
Spencer Millay, a sophomore criminology, law and society major from Montoursville, as Laurie.
Brayden Gibson, a sophomore environmental engineering major from Warren, Ohio, as Old Mr. Laurence.
Mac Nowalk, a sophomore philosophy and theology double major from Arlington, Virginia, as Brooke, Laurie’s tutor.
Rounding out the cast are Ava Adams, a freshman communication and music double major from Altoona, who will understudy for Beth; Lindsey Benjamin, a sophomore biology major from St. Marys, who will understudy for Amy, and Elizabeth Van Pilsum, a sophomore English major from Columbus, Ohio, who will understudy for Marmee.
Additional ensemble members include Monica Slattery, a freshman liberal arts major from Mount Airy, Maryland; Olivia Carr, a freshman psychology major from Baden, and Samantha Lantz, a junior PreK-4 education major from Jefferson Hills.
Madison Deen, a senior psychology major from Pittsburgh (15202), and Kate Lipscomb, a freshman data science major from Harmony, will be serving as the stage managers. Beth Shari is costume designer.
