St. Vincent College’s opera workshop, which is part of the music department in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, will present “Opera 1, 2, 3…Go!,” an operatic concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
The performance is free and open to the public; no prior registration is required.
“Opera 1, 2, 3…Go!” is presented by the students of the SVC opera workshop class and their instructor, internationally acclaimed opera singer Louisa Jonason. In the class, students are involved in musical preparation, including the correct use of diction of the language in which a given piece is composed. The students also learn acting, stagecraft and historical performance practices.
“I’m so honored to be the instructor of this class of extraordinarily talented young singers,” expressed Jonason, artistic director of the performance. “[Planning this performance] has been fun and hopefully enlightening for the students as well.”
The performance will consist of two acts and will include performances of such pieces as Mozart’s “Ach ich fuhls” and “Progi amor,” Bernstein’s “Maria” and Adamo’s “Four Sisters, One Soul.”
Students performing in “Opera 1, 2, 3…Go!” include:
Anna Doelling, a senior biology major from Latrobe,
Maggie Sullivan, a senior music performance major from Waldorf, Maryland,
Rachel Andreola, a senior math major from Pittsburgh (15236),
Spencer Millay, a sophomore criminology, law & society major from Montoursville,
Monica Slattery, a freshman theology major from Mount Airy, Maryland,
Tristan Kindle, a senior music performance major from Erie.
Joseph Andreola will join the cast as a guest performer. Pianists for the performance are Jonason and Matt Klump.
Rebecka Bani Kerr, Michelle Cali and Jonason did costumes for the performance.
