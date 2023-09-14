The St. Vincent College Concert Series will kick off the fall semester Friday, Sept. 15, with a voice recital from Sarah Richards, a soprano and early music specialist. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in St. Vincent Basilica Crypt, Unity Township.
According to the email release from SVC public relations department, this program of early Baroque music features “works that have shaped and influenced today’s classical music landscape.” Works will include 16th-, 17th- and 18th-century composers such as Claudio Monteverdi, Barbara Strozzi and Johann Sebastian Bach.
Ms. Richards will be accompanied by J. Christopher Pardini, director of the St. Vincent College Concert Series and instructor of keyboard and music theory in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, on the harpsichord.
Moving effortlessly from Renaissance and Baroque classics to contemporary opera and “new music,” soprano Sarah Richards demonstrates an enviable command of multiple periods and genres.
She recently performed the role of “Un Bergère” in Brooklyn Telemann Chamber Society’s film production of Rameau’s “Phèdre: Hippolyte et Aricie,” set to release in January 2024, and “Young Artist” at Duke Chapel under the direction of Dr. Philip Cave, as well as the soprano soloist in Fauré’s Requiem in D minor and Pergolesi’s challenging Stabat Mater.
This summer, Ms. Richards portrayed the roles of “Drusilla”/“Virtù”/“Liberto” in Claudio Monteverdi’s “L’incoronazione di Poppea” at Miami Beach Classical Music Festival and performed André Campra’s cantata “Enée et Didon” at Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival’s Virginia Baroque Academy. Other operatic roles include “La Musica” in Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo” and “Amore”/”Damigella” in another production of “L’incoronazione di Poppea” under the direction of Avi Stein and Sigrid T’Hooft. She has also sung the roles of “Aldimira” in Franceso Cavalli’s “L’Erismena” at Amherst Early Music Festival under the direction of Julianne Baird and Richard Stone and “Euridice” in a concert version of Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” at East End Song Studio.
Ms. Richards also frequently performs newly composed works including Glenn Rudolph’s “Children of the Seraphim” and is a professional core member of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh.
Ms. Richards also promotes the performance of sacred Baroque music as one of the founding members of the vocal trio Halcyon Voices. Based currently in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, she studied with Steven Rickards and Dana Marsh at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, where she earned her master’s degree in early music voice.
