SVC announces next speaker in Manoli Lecture Series

St. Vincent College’s Charles G. Manoli Tribute Lecture Series will continue 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with a presentation by Kimberly M. Colonna, Esq., C’94, titled “Student Civil Rights: Guarding Truth and Justice in a Developing Legal Landscape.”
Presented by the St. Vincent College School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Charles G. and Anita L. Manoli Scholarship Fund, the lecture is free and open to the public and will take place in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Reservations to Colonna’s presentation are required and can be made by phone at 724-805-2949 or email at carolyn.walsh@stvincent.edu. Reservations, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis, will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 24.
Colonna graduated from St. Vincent College with highest honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a minor in education. She went on to earn her juris doctorate from the Dickinson School of Law. A member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys, Colonna was a past president of the Program for Female Offenders, while she was twice recognized as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and was the 2015 recipient of the Local Legal Leaders Award.
As an education law attorney with McNees, Wallace and Nurick LLC in Harrisburg, Colonna represents universities, colleges, school districts, charter schools and other providers of educational services. She regularly provides counsel on matters involving student and faculty rights and compliance with federal and state laws. She assists educational institutions with policy development and contract review and provides training on liability risk avoidance and legal compliance topics.
Colonna’s litigation practice focuses on litigation of claims against educational institutions, as well as business disputes and estate and fiduciary matters. She represents education clients in due process hearings, governmental investigations and state and federal courts, including defense of Title IX claims and civil rights claims.
Currently serving on the St. Vincent College board of directors as the vice chair, Colonna is also the chair of the Fred Rogers Institute Committee of the Board of Directors.
The late Charles G. Manoli Sr., St. Vincent College emeritus professor of history, taught at SVC for more than 40 years. He was a graduate of the St. Vincent Preparatory School (1945) and St. Vincent College (1951) and was honored by the college with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in 2005. After a brief illness, he passed away Aug. 13, 2016, at the age of 89.
