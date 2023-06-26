The woodwind, brass and percussion players from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music’s Summer Philharmonic will present a free Wind Ensemble concert Tuesday, June 27, at Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center, downtown Greensburg.
Music Director Morrie Brand will conduct the 8 p.m. concert that includes Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles,” the three movements of the First Suite in E-Flat by Edward Elgar, followed by Copland’s Selections from “Appalachian Spring.” Brand will conduct his own piece written in 1990 titled “Essay for Winds, Percussion and Keyboards,” featuring pianist Matt Klumpp, followed by “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
The concert closes with Johann Strauss’ rousing “Radetsky March.”
The Summer Philharmonic is an educational offering of the WSO’s Academy of Music. The orchestra meets for six rehearsals in preparation for the summer concert. Now in its 11th summer, the group was founded by Brand, director of the WSO Academy of Music, in 2013 to provide “a quality orchestra playing experience to area music teachers, alumni of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program and other area adults.”
Tuesday’s concert is free and open to the public.
Questions? Contact morrie@westmorelandsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.