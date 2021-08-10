The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, issued an update about its Summer Movies at the Museum: “Best in Show” slated for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The “mockumentary” offers a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive world of dog shows through the eyes of a group of dog owners. Leashed four-legged friends are welcome outside for the movie and in the gardens.
The organizers invite the public to “come early and enjoy browsing the Museum Shop’s Pop-Up Market and fun activities relating to the movie theme: Art Scavenger Hunt, Trivia Worksheet, and a Selfie Photobooth. The galleries will also be open with special late hours from 5pm through the start of the movie, which will begin at dusk.
“Café Marchand will have refreshments available for purchase, including a beverage bar selection with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, movie snacks, and pup cups and dog treats for your furry best friend!”
Advance registration is required; email info@thewestmoreland.org or visit https://thewestmoreland.org.
Museum Shop Pop-Up
3-8 p.m. Meet these three small-business owners — Florence Smith (Djoi Designs, Pittsburgh), Dani Rafferty (A Pretty Flower, Latrobe) and Lauren Davis (Puppuccino Boutique, Pittsburgh). Shop Florence’s new men/women’s jewelry and leather handbags, and say hi to Dani, who will help you create your own fresh flower bouquet. Make sure you and your four-legged furry friends visit Lauren’s spot for some “not-only-yummy-but-also-healthy organic treats.”
6-8 p.m. Jessica Bella Music, Acoustic Live performance (intermission 7-7:30 p.m.)
3-9 p.m. Joe Butt’s BBQ will serve ribs straight from the smoker. Menu includes steak/lamb/pulled pork sandwiches, spareribs, barbecue chicken, smokehouse burgers, hot sausages and brats.
Drinks are also available at Café Marchand inside the museum.
*Please note, the museum will be open during this event, but the movie will not be able to be moved indoors should there be inclement weather. Check the website for the latest updates.
Your Support Makes a Difference!
Through memberships and donations, the support of the community is vital to The Westmoreland’s success in offering uplifting art experiences.
WMAA is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum is closed Monday-Tuesday (except for school groups and partner programs) as well as New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
