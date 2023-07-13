Summer Chamber Music Series to spotlight Trio Granato at historic Unity Chapel

The Summer Chamber Music Series will present the first concert in a series of two 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Unity Chapel in Unity Township. Trio Granato will perform.
According to Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra spokeswoman Joy Carroll, Trio Granato is comprised of Tom Godfrey, WSO principal flute; Paula Tuttle, cello, and Marissa Knaub-Avon, harp.
The program follows:
Haydn: Cassation in C
J.S. Bach: Allemande from Cello Suite III
Debussy: Valse Romantique
Debussy: L’apres Midi d’un Faune
Henson-Conant: Baroque “Flamenco”
Beeftink: Fantasia “Flamenco”
De Falla: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas
Bizet: Intermezzo from “Carmen”
Saint-Saens: Le Cygne from “Carnival of the Animals”
Arlen: “Over the Rainbow.”
The historic Unity Chapel is located at 114 Chapel Lane in Unity Township. General admission seating of $15 (pay at the door) benefits the WSO Youth Orchestra Program.
The series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
The 2023 Summer Chamber Music Series finale, slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the chapel, will feature the Beo String Quartet — Jason Neukom, violin; Andrew Giordano, violin; Sean Neukom viola, and Ryan Ash, cello.
Questions? Contact WSO at 724-837-1850 or Michael Long of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 724-537-3631, ext. 15.
