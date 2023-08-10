Summer Chamber Music Series finale to feature Beo String Quartet

The Summer Chamber Music Series will present the 2023 finale — Beo String Quartet — Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Chapel in Unity Township.
Beo String Quartet is comprised of violinists Jason Neukom and Andrew Giordano, violist Sean Neukom and cellist Ryan Ash.
Now in its eighth season, Beo has performed more than 100 concert works in the U.S. and Europe, including more than 45 world premieres, according to the email release received this week from Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
Through its educational tours of elementary, middle and high schools, the quartet's short-term residencies at colleges and universities, and its annual residency at Dakota Chamber Music, Beo has shared these unique, engaging experiences with more than 3,500 students to date.
The Aug. 24 program will include:
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G major, Op. 33 No. 5 Hob.III:41;
Missy Mazzoli: Harp and Altar;
Sean Neukom: El Balcón, and
Bedřich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, “From My Life.”
The historic Unity Chapel is located at 114 Chapel Lane in Unity Township. General admission seating of $15 (pay at the door) benefits the WSO Youth Orchestra Program.
This series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
Questions? Contact joy@westmorelandsymphony.org or 724-837-1850 or Michael Long, director of music, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 724-537-3631, ext. 15.
