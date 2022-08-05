Summer Chamber Music Series finale Aug. 11 at historic Unity Chapel

The Summer Chamber Music Series will present the final concert of the summer featuring Chatham Baroque Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Chapel in Unity Township.
Chatham Baroque includes Andrew Fouts, baroque violin; Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba, and Scott Pauley, theorbo and baroque guitar.
They will perform works by Bach’s Sonata in G major as well as works by Corelli, Biber and more.
There is a $15 general admission at the door of Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane off Unity Cemetery Road.
The program:
Pandolfi Mealli: Sonata Op. 3 No. 2 “La Cesta”
Ortiz: Recercada Settima
Piccinini: Partite variate sopra la folia aria Romanesca
Playford: “Greensleeves to a Ground”
Corelli: Sonata in D major Op. 5, No. 1
Matteis: Preludio from Ayres for the Violin
Bach: Sonata in G major
Buxtehude: Sonata in A minor
Heinrich Biber: Ciacona.
The concert benefits the WSO Youth Orchestra Program. The series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, according to Joy Carroll, marketing manager, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.
Founded in 1990, the ensemble Chatham Baroque consists of artistic directors Fouts, Halverson and Pauley who invite an array of guest instrumentalists and vocalists for productions of world-class early music performed on period instruments. The group holds a concert series in Pittsburgh, collaborates frequently with opera, theater and dance companies, and tours nationally and internationally. They have recorded 10 critically acclaimed CDs, the latest of which is “No Holds Barred: Stylus Fantasticus Sonatas and Suites of Biber, Schmelzer, Bertali and Schein” (2017).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.