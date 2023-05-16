A Strawberry Festival will be underway 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe (Cook Township).
Cost of $8 per adult and $4 for a child 6 and under includes sandwich, coffee or cold drink, and dessert. Additional sandwich is $2.
The public is invited to eat in or take out. For takeout orders at the church, the day of the festival, call 724-593-2483.
(Directions: Go 2 miles out of Stahlstown, on Bethel Church Road, the church is on the left.)
For other details, call 724-238-2630.
