The 65th annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Community United Presbyterian Church of New Alexandria will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the 1640 Keystone Park Road church.
Chairperson Georgia Sauers said in an email, “The menu consists of ham barbecue, hot dog and sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream, strawberries, cake and drinks. Bring the family and come for dinner.”
A basket raffle, sponsored by the Church Deacons, also will be held during the festival hours. Proceeds will benefit their projects.
