The Steven Wright performance at The Palace Theatre, originally slated for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m.
Ticket-holders should hang on to their tickets; all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored. If someone has purchased a ticket, there is nothing else they need to do at this time.
For any questions regarding the event or if a current ticket holder is unable to attend the new event date, they should contact the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for more information.
If tickets were purchased from the Palace, the box office is available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by phone at 724-836-8000 and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. by phone.
After Feb. 4, all tickets will remain valid for the amended show date.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
