Opening on Sunday, Jan. 30, and remaining on view through May 8 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” features a body of newly created work by artist Towns.
Organized by guest curator Kilolo Luckett in collaboration with Towns, the exhibition examines the American dream through the lives of Black Americans. Using labor as a backdrop, Towns highlights the role African-Americans have played in the economy and explores the resilience, resistance, and endurance that have challenged the United States to truly embrace the tenets of its Declaration of Independence.
“Much of the work in ‘Declaration & Resistance’ began when I was quarantining in the spring of 2020. I thought about how I had the privilege to take a step away from my work. When I returned to my studio, I reflected on how I had gained a deeper appreciation for essential workers risking their lives in the midst of a global health crisis. I come from a long line of laborers in Georgia and South Carolina. Prior to being a full-time Artist, I also worked many laborious jobs. This show is a testament to my ancestors and also the coworkers I have befriended along the way,” indicated Towns.
For this exhibition, Towns is creating more than 30 new figurative paintings and story quilts that, along with existing work, expand the historical narratives of enslaved and free people who toiled under the most extreme hardships yet persevered through acts of rebellion, skillful guile and self-willed determination. Working in series, Towns explores industries such as coal mining, agriculture and domestic labor, as well as labor that highlights care and nurturing such as nursing, a theme that the artist felt was important to pursue as he created new work during the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the racial disparities that continue to plague the country.
The Coal Miners series features Black miners of West Virginia who were relegated to the most difficult, underpaid, most dangerous and insecure jobs. Paintings in the Cooks series call attention to the hidden figures who helped shape American cuisine. Among these are Elsie Henderson, who worked for several wealthy Pittsburgh families including the Kaufmanns, owners of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Fallingwater. Lastly, Towns pays tribute to Ona Judge, a woman who escaped from slavery and was formerly enslaved by President George Washington. Judge was a seamstress and body servant to Martha Washington, who as a teenager escaped Mount Vernon and fled to New England.
“Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” is organized by guest curator Luckett, founding executive director and chief curator of Alma|Lewis (named after abstract artists Alma Thomas and Norman Lewis), an experimental, contemporary art platform for critical thinking, dialogue, and creative expression dedicated to Black culture.
“I’m very committed to questions around American patriotism, exceptionalism and labor. I’m also interested in querying the foundations of belonging and access, and unsettle some of the assumptions we have. Through his beautifully imposing quilts and mixed-media paintings, Stephen offers viewers sobering truths and tender stories of Black life that break away from dominant narratives that continue to plague society in the United States of America,” Luckett stated.
A full-color catalogue will be available in April 2022 featuring an essay by Luckett. Additionally, a short documentary film on Towns is being produced by Eleven Stanley Productions, founded by Njaimeh Njie, a Pittsburgh based photographer, filmmaker and multimedia producer. A variety of public programs will be presented by The Westmoreland throughout the run of the exhibition to provide the opportunity for deeper connections. More information on the museum’s public programming and events can be found at thewestmoreland.org/events.
“At the core of our permanent collection are scenes of industry, highlighting the labor of this region during the big steel era. This exhibition centers the lived experiences and contributions of Black Americans, whose labor built this nation, through beautifully rendered multi-media and textile works. With a shared focus on labor, Stephen’s art connects well to our collection, but more importantly, his works reveal stories that have been largely left untold in American history and in American art. This is why we are so honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with him and Kilolo in presenting ‘Declaration & Resistance’ and to bring more light to these stories of resilience,” commented Anne Kraybill, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland.
“Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance” is supported by Eden Hall Foundation; Arts, Equity & Education Fund, and De Buck Gallery. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding for this exhibition was also generously provided by The Heinz Endowments and the Hillman Exhibition Fund of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. This exhibit is completed in partnership with the Rivers of Steel Heritage Area. Funding was provided in part by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Environmental Stewardship Fund, administered by Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp.
