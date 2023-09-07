The St. Vincent College STEP-UP Enrichment Program will offer weekly enrichment classes to local Pre-K-12 homeschooled students for the 18th year in a row.
According to an email release received Tuesday from the Unity Township campus, the program is offered as part of the St. Vincent College education program within the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
St. Vincent education majors and minors design and implement all STEP-UP courses as a part of their teacher preparation program. Makayla McMullen, director; Kim Fulton, student teaching supervisor, and Jamie Shero, preschool supervisor, oversee the program to ensure course quality.
This semester’s program will offer a variety of hands-on courses, including Chess and Bridge Engineering and Design. Family engagement events, including a parent-led book club, are also anticipated.
STEP-UP registration for the fall 2023 semester opened on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Classes will begin Friday, Sept. 22.
To register, visit https://www.stvincentstepup.org/.
