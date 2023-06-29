Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting children from the community together with partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Martin, and Derry Presbyterian Church to “Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus’ Light,” according to an email release received this week from Janet Campbell, Vacation Bible School director.
Stellar VBS will be held Monday, Aug. 14, to Friday, Aug. 18, at Derry First United Methodist Church, corner of Route 217 and North Ligonier Street.
Campbell added, “At Stellar, kids discover how they can shine Jesus’ love and hope in everyday life! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus’ light, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:10 p.m.
“Our Mission Project this year is collecting nonperishable food items for the Westmoreland Food Bank. Each day the kids will bring different items, such as canned vegetables, dry goods (pasta), canned soups, mac & cheese box, boxed cereal, etc. These items will be donated to the food bank in Delmont.”
Stellar VBS is designed for children from preschool (age 4) to sixth grade (age 12) and will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day.
Teens (and older) are welcome to serve as helpers for each age group.
For more information, call 724-694-8333 or Campbell at 724-331-2660.
