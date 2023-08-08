Vendors for this year’s Harvest Festival are being sought by Stage Right, the sponsoring organization for this fundraising event to be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Spokesman Robert Errett noted in an email release, “The family-friendly event will feature Octoberfest-inspired foods, beer and wine tastings, fall-themed activities, a children’s area, silent auctions/basket raffles, plus live music and performances all day! If you are interested in being a vendor, please fill out the form below.”
Deadline: Applications must be received by Oct. 7.
Vendor space fee: $40 donation ($30 for returning vendors from 2022).
Vendor contact: Amy George — amygeorge1221@gmail.com or 724-777-9446.
Vendor setup: 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Vendor takedown/cleanup: 7 p.m.
Location: All vendors will be located outdoors. A 10-by-10 space will be provided. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, tables and chairs.
Food vendors are not permitted to sell the following unless pre-approved: Drinks of any kind, hot dogs/sausage/sauerkraut, coleslaw/potato salad, mac-n-cheese or German chicken.
Vendor Information
Company name:
Contact’s first and last names:
Phone number:
Email:
Mailing address, including street, city, state, ZIP code:
Description of service and/or product:
Type NA for nonvendor.
Do you require any power? Limited availability and will be first come, first serve: Yes or No.
Social media for promotional purposes:
Facebook link:
Instagram:
Other social link (YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, etc):
Vendor space donation:
Invoice using email address listed above amygeorge1221@gmail.com
Make checks payable to Stage Right, 105 W. 4th St., Greensburg, PA 15601; write ‘vendor fee’ as memo on checks.
Errett added, “Stage Right Harvest Fest reserves the right to decline or prohibit any exhibit, exhibitor or proposed exhibit not approved by it and to permit only such matter and conduct as it may approve. This reservation covers persons, things, conduct, printed matter, advertisements, souvenirs and emblems, and all else that affects the event. The exhibitor agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the sponsoring and operating organization, Stage Right Harvest Fest, its members, officers, directors and volunteers against any or all damages to property or personal injury or loss caused by the exhibitor or his agents, representatives, volunteers or any other person. Exhibitor assumes complete responsibility and liability for all injury to any and all persons or property or in any way connected with the exhibitor’s display or caused by the exhibitor, his agents, representatives, or volunteers.
“Vendor and sponsorship fees are nonrefundable.
“I agree to have Stage Right Harvest Fest store and publish my submitted information and to contact me with any needs specific to this event.
“Signature:
“By signing below, I / we agree that I / we have read the entire contract and agree to abide by its contents. This contract is not binding upon Stage Right Harvest Fest until it has been duly accepted and signed by its authorized representative.”
