Stage Right! School for the Performing Arts will host “a full day of fall fun” at its fundraiser from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
Chairperson Linda Harkcom said in an email, “Harvest Fest is a family-friendly indoor/outdoor event featuring fall-themed activities, local beer and wine tastings, Oktoberfest-inspired foods, and live music all day long.
“Continuous live outdoor performances by local artists and Stage Right! students will keep attendees entertained with popular hits and original music in a variety of genres.”
Aubrey Burchell, Irwin native and America’s Got Talent Season 17 semifinalist, takes the stage at 2:30 p.m.
The headliner, Northern Gold, closes out the event at 5:30 p.m. Northern Gold was formed in the foothills of Pittsburgh by lead singer Jake Anderkovitch. Starting as an acoustic passion project, the sound spread and a full band was forged to accompany the vocals and soulful melodies. They are now known for their unique sound, described as “a multi-genre hybrid of rock, soul, blues, country and folk influences that provide the soundscape for the emotive vocals and uplifting harmonies.”
Stage Right! will have Oktoberfest-inspired foods for purchase with options suitable for the entire family. A children’s area will be provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. There will also be games and fall activities for all ages, including caricatures drawn by Beck Scasselatti. Attendees looking for a more challenging activity can enter a stein-holding contest and play in the cornhole tournament.
There will also be a variety of vendors on site selling handmade items and snacks, including Custom Designs by Abby Lee, Big Buns Cinnamon Roll Co., Mama Top Shop, BK Semi Precious Stones, Chalk Couture, MeeMaws Concessions, Bohemian Wrap City, TBK Loves, C&J Wood Crafts, Burke Candle Co. and Kentlee Coffee.
“Stage Right! is proud of our accomplishments the past year and we wanted to showcase the excitement with a fundraiser and event that was family-friendly, included our fantastic community, and steered away from the traditional black-tie affair,” said Chris McAllister, executive director of Stage Right! “We are hopeful to start a new fall tradition with our harvest and Oktoberfest-themed event, while continuing to raise vital funds for the performing arts school. Our scholarship program is in need, and we are hoping this event will create the boost we are seeking to continue to provide performing arts education to any student that wishes to attend Stage Right!”
Attendees ages 21+ can purchase a commemorative glass that provides access to an exclusive wine, spirits and beer tasting room featuring 412 Brewery, Helltown, Four Seasons, Victory, Troegs, Brook Winery, and Rusty Musket Distilling. Sampling opportunities are from noon to 2 p.m., and then from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. attendees may purchase beverages from these vendors.
A VIP package is available for those 21+ that includes admission to the festival, a separate entrance line, meal voucher, raffle tickets for the basket auction, 50/50 ticket, edible pretzel necklace and commemorative tasting mug.
Presale tickets can be purchased through eventbrite. The pre-sale cost of the VIP package is $26. The pre-sale cost for general admission is $8 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets will also be available at the door, where the VIP price will be $32 and general admission will be $11 per adult and $6 for a student. The event is rain or shine.
For more information, RSVP to the Stage Right! — Harvest Fest event on Facebook.
Performance schedule:
Noon — Julia Smolka
1 p.m. — Dave Minda
2 p.m. — StagED, a Stage Right student performance
2:30 p.m. — Aubrey Burchell
4:30 p.m. — James Gerald and Brian Weaver
5:30 p.m. — Northern Gold.
According to McAllister, Stage Right! School for the Performing Arts is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “build a culturally engaged community through performing arts education and advocacy. We are a catalyst for personal creative expression and character development, with a focus on professionals mentoring young performers. Our diverse, multidisciplinary initiatives provide a positive and supportive environment that improves the quality of life for the communities they serve.”
