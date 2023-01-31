The Verostko Center for the Arts, located on the St. Vincent College campus, announced its first exhibition of 2023 is titled “Clothed in Glory,” a retrospective exploring the artistic work of the Rev. Vincent de Paul Crosby, OSB. The exhibit will open officially on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Featuring vestments, wall hangings, sculptures and recently completed digital works, “Clothed in Glory” examines the career of a monk-artist committed to igniting spiritual imagination by forging connections between the material and the transcendent.
Among the foremost designers of religious ritual garments in the United States working today, Father Vincent has created work for Christian worship for more than 45 years. Joining the St. Vincent monastic community in 1967, he was intent to place his artistic talents in the service of the Liturgy — pursuing formal art education at the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia (B.F.A.) and Catholic University of America (M.F.A.). In 1979, he opened Archabbey Studios, where he has completed commissions for dozens of Roman Catholic, Anglican, Episcopal, Lutheran and Methodist churches throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, in addition to advising congregations and monasteries on the design of their liturgical spaces.
Father Vincent’s attention to detail and willingness to engage fellow artists, fabricators and contractors have made him a sought-after design consultant for the interior renovation of sacred spaces regionally, including St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica and Crypt; monastic refectory; the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel, and the Suzanne Pohland Paterno Catholic Center Chapel at The Pennsylvania State University (State College). Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in assisting Catholic communities implement the teachings of the Second Vatican Council that called for a renewal of the Liturgy and participation among both laity and clergy.
All are welcome to an opening reception 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Verostko Center, located inside the Dale P. Latimer Library (second floor) on the Unity Township campus. Remarks by Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, will be offered at 4:30 p.m. followed by a brief vocal performance provided by the St. Vincent College Singers. Refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required.
The exhibit will be on view through March 24. While classes are in session, the Verostko Center is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment (verostkocenter@stvincent.edu). To learn more, visit verostkocenter.org.
