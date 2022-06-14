St. Vincent Summer Theatre is set to return this summer for its 52nd season after a two-year intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of two productions, Dan Groggin’s musical “Nunsense,” opens Tuesday, June 14, SVST announced Monday.
In “Nunsense,” five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook had accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her vichyssoise. With no money in the kitty to pay for the burials, they decide to stage a variety show to raise the necessary amount. The entertainment that they present includes wacky solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.
“Nunsense” will star Erin Stetor-Seaberg, Sarah Chelli, Shelby Garrett, Taylor Ruffo and Hannah Bearer. The show will run from June 14 to Sunday, June 19.
The second production of the SVST season is Ken Ludwig’s popular farce “Lend Me a Tenor,” opening July 12. “Lend Me a Tenor” follows famous tenor Tito Merelli, who has signed on to perform with the Cleveland Opera Company, but through a set of crazy circumstances, he passes out after mixing wine with a huge dose of tranquilizers. Believing the divo is dead, the opera manager, Henry Saunders, taps his assistant, Max, to replace Merelli. Navigating through one catastrophe after the next, Max and Saunders search for a way to save the company’s big night.
Lawrence Lesher, Kim McLeod, Matt Sweeney, Daniel Krack, Abby Middleton, Synge Maher and Justin Massetto will star in “Lend Me a Tenor,” which will run from July 12 to July 17.
Both shows are directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theatre at St. Vincent College, and will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There will be three matinee (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday) and five evening (Tuesday through Saturday) performances per production.
Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicap parking closer to the theater is also available.
“What better way to end the intermission and begin anew than by offering two of the more popular productions among summer theatre audiences. It will be so wonderful to hear the sound of laughter and see so many summer theatre friends again,” Brandt noted.
Tickets for both performances are now available. To purchase tickets for “Nunsense,” visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64706, and to purchase tickets for “Lend Me a Tenor,” visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64707.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900 or visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.