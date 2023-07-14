St. Vincent Summer Theatre to conclude season with 'Some Enchanted Evening'

St. Vincent Summer Theatre will conclude its 53rd season with “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” which will run from Tuesday, July 18, through Sunday, July 23.
Previous shows this season were “The Andrews Brothers” and “Moon Over Buffalo.”
A revue of some of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s most popular songs, “Some Enchanted Evening” places five performers — each of whom could easily be cast in any Rodgers and Hammerstein show — in a theatrical setting — first “backstage,” where the songs are sung as personal interplay and then “on stage” where the songs are “performed” for the audience. The title itself is a nod to the song “Some Enchanted Evening” from “South Pacific” and is performed in the show. The show also features songs from “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” “The King and I” and “Cinderella.”
“’Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein’ will feature some of the most memorable music from some of the most iconic musicals ever written,” Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater at SVC and producing artistic director for SVST, said. “If you love any of their 11 musicals from ‘Oklahoma’ to ‘The Sound of Music,’ you will surely enjoy this production.”
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” stars Shane Tapley, Ryan Sammonds, Abby Middleton, Josey Miller and Sarah Chelli.
All shows this season are directed by Brandt and take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus. There will be three matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and five evening performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for each production.
Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicap parking closer to the theater is also available.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also returns this summer. There is a charge of $5 per person, which includes hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900. The box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
