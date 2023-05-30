St. Vincent Summer Theatre returns today with 'The Andrews Brothers'

St. Vincent Summer Theatre is set to return this summer for its 53rd season with three shows: “The Andrews Brothers” (May 30 through June 4), “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 27 through July 2) and “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23).
This season’s opener, “The Andrews Brothers,” is a musical that follows three stagehands who must save the day after a USO performance from the Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy when the sisters fail to appear before curtain.
A jukebox musical, “The Andrews Brothers” is filled with songs made famous by the Andrews Sisters and other top artists of the era, including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “The Little Sisters” and “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive.” Mistaken identities and madcap adventures, along with the music of an entire generation, make this show a love letter to the heroes of World War II.
“The Andrews Brothers” stars Taylor Ruffo, Ashton Guthrie, Ryan Sammonds and Anthony Marino Jr.
All shows this season are directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theater at St. Vincent College, and will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There will be three matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and five evening performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for each production. Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicap parking closer to the theater is also available.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also returns this summer. There will be a charge of $5 per person, which will include hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, phone 724-537-8900. The box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
