After a three-year hiatus, the St. Vincent Summer Theatre Gala is returning to celebrate the 53rd SVST season.
Previously held at the beginning of the Summer Theatre season, this year’s gala will be held 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township and will see the announcement of the 2023 St. Vincent Summer Theatre schedule.
“We’re so excited to bring back the Gala this year,” said Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for St. Vincent Summer Theatre and assistant professor of theatre at the college. “This is such an important event for Summer Theatre and the additional fine arts productions at St. Vincent, and I’m extremely grateful for all the hard work the committee is doing to make the Gala’s return so special.”
Hosted in part by SVST, the Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations and a select committee of theatre supporters, the Gala is an annual fundraising event supporting the Summer Theatre and additional performing arts opportunities at the college.
In addition to the announcement of the 2023 SVST show schedule, the Gala will include a sit-down dinner, Broadway selections and stories by Broadway performers John Cudia and Kathy Voytko, a silent auction featuring many unique and special items, and the opportunity to purchase Summer Theatre season tickets.
Tickets for the event are $150 per person, with additional sponsorship opportunities available. Dress is “cocktail attire.” Those interested in purchasing tickets for and/or sponsoring the event should contact Ms. Aubrey Cintron, director of alumni relations, via phone at 724-805-2265 or email at aubrey.cintron@stvincent.edu by no later Wednesday, March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.