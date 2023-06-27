St. Vincent Summer Theatre continues tonight with 'Moon Over Buffalo'

St. Vincent Summer Theatre continues its 53rd season with “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 27 through July 2).
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23) will wrap up this season.
“Ken Ludwig’s ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ is classic farce at its finest. It’s the characters that make a farce come alive and be funny along with a creative and entertaining storyline,” Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater at SVC and producing artistic director for SVST, said in an email received over the weekend. “I’ve learned over the many years of directing that laughter truly is the best medicine, and this show won’t disappoint. I directed this hysterical farce eight years ago, and I look forward to hearing the laughter again this summer.”
“Moon Over Buffalo” stars Lawrence Lesher; Erin Seaberg; Cyndi Plyler; Sarah Hennessy; Justin Massetto, C’22; Sara Chelli; Thom Brown III, and Daniel A. Krack.
All shows this season are directed by Brandt and will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There will be three 2 p.m. matinee performances on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and five 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday for each production. Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the performing arts center. Handicap parking closer to the theater is also available.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also is back this summer. A charge of $5 per person includes hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
According to SVST, “Moon Over Buffalo” centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom by impressing the famous film director Frank Capra.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
