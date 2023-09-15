St. Vincent College to host book talk by Jim Rooney

Jim Rooney will present a talk on his book “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” on Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Luparello Lecture Hall, located within the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township.
According to the email release from SVC, this 2 p.m. event is free and open to the public, and no prior registration is required. Autographed copies of the book will be available for purchase following the lecture. Additionally, refreshments will be served in the Dupré Atrium.
From the book’s description:
“In this poignant account of his father’s life, Jim Rooney takes readers behind the scenes to share stories from his hundreds of hours of interviews with business and political leaders; sports and celebrity influencers, and family members. Part memoir, part business biography, part history, ‘A Different Way to Win’ underscores the importance of focusing on the long game and the effectiveness in building consensus in a way that is meaningful and sustainable for decades to come.”
About Jim Rooney
Jim Rooney, one of Dan and Patricia Rooney’s nine children, worked alongside his father for decades. Jim’s personal and professional view of his father’s long career comes from having assisted his father with relationships at the State Department and the White House during Dan’s time serving as Ambassador to Ireland and also being involved in the football enterprise and support of the Rooney Rule.
In addition to being an author, Jim is a business owner, consultant, facilitator and national speaker.
He is co-partner of Rooney Consulting, which assists organizations with enhancing culture, building strong teams and growing businesses. In addition, Jim founded FirstLink Research and Analytics, a world leader in building business analysis for technology transition. He has launched, led and developed several initiatives, working across the academic, government and technology sectors. He has advised on projects for the U.S. federal government; several foreign governments; corporations such as Henry Ford Health Systems, BNY Mellon, Koppers, and the University of Pittsburgh, University of Cincinnati and University of Miami.
Jim holds an Organizational Consulting certificate from Georgetown University and a B.A. in political science and communications from Boston College. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for the Jewish Healthcare Foundation of Pittsburgh, The American Ireland Funds and Gilmour Academy.
Photo courtesy of https://adifferentwaytowin.com/
