St. Vincent College will host the 20th annual Academic Conference on the Unity Township campus at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, following the college’s Spring Honors Convocation.
There will be two sessions: the first running from 2:45 to 4 p.m. and the second from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Oral and poster presentations will be held in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion, and art projects will be displayed in the Verostko Center for the Arts, which is located on the second floor of the Latimer Family Library.
The Academic Conference is a multi-disciplinary exhibition of students’ research, creative work and accomplishments. Through oral presentations, poster exhibits and artistic works, students display their senior thesis research, significant class projects and more.
The work of more than 240 students, representing all three schools of St. Vincent College (The School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; The Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, and The Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government), will be available for viewing.
The work those students will be presenting include more than 60 oral presentations, 90 poster presentations and 14 projects on display.
Dr. I. Mitch Taylor, assistant professor of chemistry, and Dr. Annie Laurie Nichols, assistant professor of communication, are the faculty co-chairs of this year’s Academic Conference. Members of the Academic Conference faculty committee include Dr. Tim Kelly, professor of history; Dr. Terrance Smith, assistant professor of management; Dr. Devin Fava, associate professor of psychological science; Dr. Peter Smyntek, assistant professor of interdisciplinary science; Dr. Derek Breid, assistant professor of engineering, and Dr. Sarah Dumnich, assistant professor of mathematics.
The official program, which includes background information on each student project featured at the Academic Conference, can be found at this link:
https://www.stvincent.edu/academics/research-opportunities/ACC-2023-Digital-Program-Final.pdf.
