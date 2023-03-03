St. Vincent College to host 12th annual Faith and Reason Summer Program

Registration is open for the 12th annual Faith and Reason Summer Program at St. Vincent College, the Unity Township campus announced in a Wednesday email.
An intensive, one-week introduction to the Catholic, liberal arts tradition, this year’s Faith and Reason Summer Program will be held Sunday, June 18, through Saturday, June 24. Registration for this year’s program closes on Friday, June 9.
Directed by Dr. Michael Krom, professor of philosophy in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and director of Benedictine Leadership Studies at St. Vincent College, the weeklong program is designed for “advanced high school and first-year college students who are seeking an opportunity to come to a richer, deeper understanding of the Catholic faith and its integration in college education.”
Admission to the program is open to students aged 15 and older.
“The St. Vincent College Faith and Reason Summer Program introduces bright young minds to the intellectual tradition of the Catholic faith,” said Krom. “Designed to prompt students to address the questions and concepts most fundamental to humanity in the context of Catholic thought, the program offers participants an opportunity to examine these topics through seminal works that are an integral part of any Catholic, liberal arts program.”
The program features a liberal arts approach to learning, as all staff are Benedictine and lay faculty members of St. Vincent College. Participants will have an opportunity to explore the relationship between faith and reason, examine the perennial questions of human existence, develop their communication skills, learn how to analyze difficult arguments, prepare for college studies and integrate their moral, intellectual and spiritual development.
“Many students have difficulty integrating their education with their faith commitment,” Krom said. “Jesus Christ teaches that He is the Truth who will set us free, and yet often youth are afraid to engage with the questions and views that must be addressed in order to grow in their faith. The Faith and Reason Summer Program promises to help participants work through these types of challenges through philosophical and theological discussions.”
“We welcome academically oriented young adults who are college-bound and want to explore the Catholic intellectual tradition,” he continued. “In no way is it presupposed that students will be confident about their faith, but simply open to philosophical and theological inquiry. The framework of the program is Catholic, but students of all religions or no religion at all are welcome.”
Each day is structured around the St. Vincent monastic schedule of prayer and Mass. During the class sessions, students analyze and discuss selected reading passages in the seminar setting. There is also leisure time for recreational activities, movies and excursions to attractions in the Laurel Highlands and Pittsburgh areas.
Housing in a college residence hall and three daily meals in the college dining hall are included in the cost ($495). St. Vincent College students will serve as residence hall directors.
Limited scholarship funding is available, thanks to the support of the St. Vincent Center for Catholic Thought and Culture. Further information is available by contacting Krom at 724-805-2844 or michael.krom@stvincent.edu.
More information on the Faith and Reason Summer Program, as well as online registration, is available at www.stvincent.edu/faithandreason.
Krom joined the St. Vincent College faculty in 2007, and his most recent book is “Justice and Charity: An Introduction to Aquinas’ Moral, Economic and Political Thought.”
He and his wife, Jessica, reside in Latrobe with their six children.
