St. Vincent College to hold 18th annual December commencement ceremony

St. Vincent College will hold its 18th annual December commencement ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the college’s Unity Township campus.
St. Vincent expects to award either bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees to more than 70 students.
Gary Quinlivan, Ph.D., professor of economics in and former dean of the McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, will deliver the commencement address.
A full professor of economics with the McKenna School at St. Vincent College from 1989 to the 2001, Dr. Quinlivan served as an adjunct faculty member in Carnegie Mellon University’s economics department, where he taught international trade, international monetary theory and monetary theory.
Dr. Quinlivan was a Fulbright scholar at Shandong University in the People’s Republic of China from 1988 to 1989 and went on to receive his Ph.D. in economics from the University at Albany with Ph.D. fields in international trade, international finance and monetary theory. His bachelor’s degree is in economics from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
Dr. Quinlivan has co-edited or authored seven books and six monographs in addition to having written numerous articles in the areas of international trade, public finance and international finance. His books include “Public Morality, Civic Virtue and the Problem of Modern Liberalism” (co-edited with T. William Boxx); “For Freedom and Prosperity: Philip M. McKenna and the Gold Standard League” (co-authored with Brian Surkan), and “Toward the Renewal of Civilization: The Political Order and Culture” (co-edited with Boxx).
Recent lectures Dr. Quinlivan has given include lectures at Sichuan Agricultural University in Chengdu (2018), the Labor Employment Research Association in Pittsburgh (2016), South West University of Nationalities in Chengdu (2014), Institute of Supply Chain Management in Pittsburgh, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (2013), Lewis and Clark College (2013), Aden University in Panama (2013), Beijing Normal University (2012) and University of the Western Cape in South Africa (2010).
Dr. Quinlivan has won teaching awards at both St. Vincent College and Carnegie Mellon University. During the summer of 2005, he received an International Business Fellowship from the University of Pittsburgh for a 10-day seminar in Russia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. In 1997, Shandong University in PR China awarded Dr. Quinlivan an honorary professorship. He is the co-founder of St. Vincent College ballroom dance and the SVC Gilbert and Sullivan clubs. He has traveled to China 51 times and has negotiated academic affiliations between St. Vincent College and some of the best universities in China.
