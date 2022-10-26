St. Vincent College, in conjunction with Excela Health, will host its annual Faces of Battle lecture in recognition of Veterans Day 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
The mission of the Faces of Battle lectures is to inspire, engage and foster community by sharing first-hand accounts of those impacted by armed conflict. The lectures were started by Dr. Richard Wissolik, professor emeritus of English, who passed away in December 2020.
This year’s presentation is titled “The Burning: Shenandoah Valley 1864.” This lecture defines the origins of modern total war as witnessed during the American Civil War and as continued by the principal practioners of the art of total war into the American West.
This talk provided origins, events and legacies in along with discussion of individuals involved in the events described.
The featured speaker for the lecture will be Dr. Eric B. Greisinger. Dr. Greisinger is the creater of the podcast “Welcome to History.” He currently serves as an adjunct instructor at CCAC (Community College of Allegheny County) and SNHU (Southern New Hampshire University) as well as a part-time test proctor at the LEAD Center at Fairmont State University in West Virginia.
Dr. Greisinger holds a doctorate in history from the University of New Brunswick’s Brigadier Milton Fr. Gregg, V.C., Centre for the Study of War and Society. His areas of specialization include military, regional and U.S. history and fine arts, with a focus in folk art. Dr. Greisinger has been published in the public history genre in the areas of military and cultural/transportation history.
Following the lecture will be a panel discussion featuring veterans from different conflicts. Panelists include James Bendel, C’60, director of planned giving at SVC and a Navy veteran, and Army veteran Frank Emanuel.
Reservations are required for this event. Please email rsvp@facesofbattle.com to RSVP by Friday, Oct. 28. The meal is $35 per person, with guest’s choice of chicken or seafood.
Checks should be made payable to St. Vincent College and mailed to St. Vincent College, Attn: Aubrey Cintron, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
