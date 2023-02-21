The St. Vincent Archabbey Summer Retreat Program will host three retreats in 2023, announced retreat program Director the Rev. Shawn Matthew Anderson, OSB. All three retreats this year will occur in July.
• The Rev. Nathanael Polinski, OSB, will conduct the men’s retreat July 14 to 16. The topic will be “Put Out Into the Deep (Luke 5:4)” Father Nathanael is an assistant professor of Sacred Scripture and Biblical Languages at St. Vincent Seminary and also teaches in the seminary’s Institute for Ministry Formation and as a member of the adjunct faculty at St. Vincent College. He is the author of “That the Scriptures Might Be Fulfilled Through Perfect Worship: An Investigation of John 19:36-37.”
• The Benedictine Spirituality Retreat to be given by the Rev. Donald Raila, OSB, will be from July 21 to 23. His theme is “Avoiding the ‘Evil of Grumbling’: Living in Praise and Thanksgiving.” Father Donald has served as director of the Oblates of St. Benedict since 1988. He is the author of three books, the latest being “Joy in the Life of a Follower of St. Benedict: An Exploration of Joy in Lent and in the Whole of Christian Life.” He has also edited two books.
• The Rev. Alfred Patterson, OSB, will talk on “More Saints Alive!,” a continuation of a similar topic from last year’s retreat. His retreat, for both women and men, will be held July 28 to 30. Father Alfred has most recently served as a hospital chaplain, previously at UPMC Altoona and presently at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
For additional information and to register, visit www.saintvincentretreats.org
