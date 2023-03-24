Pastor Marilyn Fisher reminds everyone St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, March 27, for pickup or delivery Saturday, April 1, (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — Homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Cinnamon Swirl Bread and Banana Bread). Try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Haluski $2 a pint.
• “Hungarian Lentil Soup $2 a pint.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (Chili; Minestrone Soup; Chicken and Rice Soup; Stuffed Pepper Soup; Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili).
• “Cherry Pineapple Cobbler $2.
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by March 27 (phone or text).
• “$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.”
• New Ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. The pastor requests “only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.
“Join us virtually on Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
