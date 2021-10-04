St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Oct. 11 at 724-797-8030 for pickup or delivery Oct. 16 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. of the following:
• Introducing Blueberry Peach Cobbler $3.
• Home-baked flavored (pumpkin or banana) breads $3.
“The Sampler”- ½ of each flavored bread of the month $3.
• Introducing Shepherd’s Pie Dinner — Ground beef, vegetables and mashed potatoes served with applesauce and homemade gravy. Preordering necessary (724-797-8030). $6.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (16 ounces) — Regular Chili, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili, Beef Barley Soup, Italian Beef Pasta Spinach Soup and assorted soups (limited quantities).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (meatballs, salad and roll) — Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.