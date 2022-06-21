The Rev. Marilyn Fisher, pastor, announced St. Stephen’s AME Church of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Monday, June 27, for pickup or delivery Saturday, July 2, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. Banana Bread and Blueberry Bread. Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Summer Zucchini Soup, *Kielbasa Bean Soup, *French Onion Soup. *Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili)
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by June 27 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
The pastor added, “We are disheartened by the passing of our beloved Sandy Schoedel, a contributor of Dad’s Smokehouse Chili. Her husband, Dave, plans to continue the tradition. Sandy is the mother of Susan, our member and kitchen chef. We ask that you keep the Schoedel family in your devotions as they grieve.
“In memory of Sandy, we have renamed the soup ‘Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.