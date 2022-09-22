St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., announced plans for its next Food Ministry and a Health Fair.
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher, pastor, said the Health Fair will be underway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be blood pressure screenings, masks, hand sanitizers, COVID/health literature, and COVID home test kits in conjunction with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In addition, St. Stephen’s is now taking orders (724-797-8030, phone or text) through Monday, Sept. 26, for pickup or delivery Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, and a container of homemade beef gravy.” Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Zucchini Bread and Blueberry Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint. (*Chili, *Chicken Noodle Soup, *Kielbasa, Potato, Bean Soup, *Minestrone Soup, *Italian Beef, Pasta, Spinach Soup).
The pastor said, “We regretfully must temporarily discontinue Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili. Please keep Dave’s family in prayer during this extremely difficult period of bereavement.”
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
Please include contact information in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.