The Rev. Marilyn Fisher of St. Stephen’s AME, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, announced orders are being taken through Monday, May 30, for pickup or delivery Saturday, June 4, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
She noted, “To ensure that we have adequate time to prepare your food, we respectfully ask that orders be placed by the Monday prior to our sale. Thank you for your understanding.”
• Chicken Parm Dinner — Baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, which includes sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Cherry Pineapple Cobbler $2 for 8-ounce container.
• Home baked flavored breads $3. (Banana Bread and Applesauce Bread). Try “The Sampler” (half of each flavored bread of the day).
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (six choices: Chili, Vegetable Beef Soup, Chicken and Corn Soup, Stuffed Pepper Soup, Tomato Basil Soup, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by May 30 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad, and roll) Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
