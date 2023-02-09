The Rev. Marilyn Fisher announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, Feb. 13, for pickup or delivery Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the following:
• Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner (“Homemade pot pie loaded with chicken. Includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a four-ounce container of homemade chicken gravy. Great February comfort meal. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange Marmalade and Applesauce). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Kielbasa and Haluski Casserole $2 a pint.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (Five choices: Chili, French Onion Soup, Hungarian Lentil Soup, Beef Barley Soup, or Cream of Chicken & Cauliflower Soup).
• Pineapple Cherry Cobbler $2.
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Feb. 13 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
• New ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. Fisher specified, “Only Purina products please. No specialty brands (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow).”
The pastor added, “Join us virtually on Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.