Pastor Marilyn Fisher Wednesday announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Jan. 16 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 for the following:
• “Our new Bible Study Apple Cobbler $2.
• “Pork Chop and Sauerkraut: a pork chop baked with sauerkraut. Our meal includes a side of mashed potatoes and roll. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Orange Marmalade and Banana); try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Kielbasa & Pierogi Soup, *Tomato Basil Soup, *Chicken & Cabbage Soup, *Green Bean, Ham & Potato Soup.)
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by Jan. 16 (phone or text).
“$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
“New ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township); only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow) No specialty brands.
“Join us virtually Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.” Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799.
