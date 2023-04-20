St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a Super Bingo on Sunday, May 7, in St. Mary’s Centre, Route 981, Trauger. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Games start at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 for 20 games (includes “first set of regular cards, specials, one jackpot and a light lunch.”) Extra cards, specials, jackpot, and WTA quickie may be purchased at admission.
Call 724-787-5531 or 412-526-0285 for tickets, which may be purchased ahead of time or at the door, according to a flier from Margaret Hulyk, fundraising committee member.
There will be opportunities for Chinese auction, 50/50, instant tickets and lottery tree. The kitchen will be open.
