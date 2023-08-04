St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church hosts bingo every second Friday of the month at St. Mary’s Centre, Route 981 in Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township.
The next bingo is Friday, Aug. 11.
Doors open at 4 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. with the early bird. There are 25 games in all.
Margaret Hulyk, bingo secretary, added in her email release, “Some specials are included in the package. Some are not and must be bought separately. Valid bingos are straight line, four outside corners, big and little diamond (big and little star). No postage stamp, no V’s, and no inside corners. Mystery number payable on regular games only. You must have bingo on the last number called!”
Call 724-423-8838 with questions about the fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.