Cathy Zemba, president of the Ladies Guild, this week announced “the Ladies of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, are selling homemade (frozen, uncooked) pirohi on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Lent at the Dome.
“Potato-cheese, prune, and sauerkraut will be available for $10 per dozen. Pirohi will be available on Fridays while they last, unless you place an order. Text or call 724-640-2421 for more info. In addition, pirohi are also available, by chance, on Saturdays when the group will be making them at the Dome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
