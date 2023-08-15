St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is holding a BBQ Pulled Pork Takeout Picnic Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Each lunch consists of a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and two cookies.
Church spokeswoman Louise Mead added in her email release, “A vegetarian option (veggie crumbles in BBQ sauce) is available but must be requested when placing order. Cost per meal is $10.
“The lunch is takeout only and must be ordered in advance. To order, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.”
Proceeds benefit St. Mark’s ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.