St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Wilpen, Ligonier Township, announced its Ethnic Fundraiser: Halupki Sale (stuffed cabbage). A half dozen halupki is $15. One dozen is $25.
Orders are being accepted now through April 5.
To pre-order, call Stevie at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message.
Payment is due at time of pickup; cash or check only, no credit cards, according to spokeswoman Christine Nichols.
Pickup date: April 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
