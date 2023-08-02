St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, this week announced its Ethnic Food Sale of the following:
• Halupki (stuffed cabbage) — 1 dozen for $25 or ½ dozen for $15.
• Perogies — 1 dozen frozen $8.
Pre-orders are being accepted now through Aug. 21.
Pickup will be Aug. 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at above address.
The fundraiser organizers noted, “If time does not work, please let us know for alternate pickup.
“To pre-order, call Stevie @ 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb @ 724-238-5800 (land line). Leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message. Payment (cash or check only) is due at time of pickup. No credit cards accepted.
“We will not have this event in December, so please order now for the holidays!”
