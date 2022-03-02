St. John the Evangelist Rosary Altar Christian Mothers’ annual Fish Fry is back. New times this year are noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Eat-in or takeout available. Dates are every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, April 15.
Dinner is $11 for a choice of baked or fried fish with homemade haluski, pierogies, coleslaw and cake.
Fish sandwich is $8; sides available a la carte are haluski, pierogies and coleslaw.
Takeout orders can be placed Fridays at 724-537-2251.
Local delivery available for orders of minimum $25, according to Dave Thomas of the Publicity Committee.
* * *
