St. John the Evangelist Rosary Altar Christian Mothers Society’s meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, is canceled, according to Charlotte Grejtak.
St. John RACM cancels March meeting
Louise Fritz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- With season in jeopardy, LV baseball players enjoy time together
- Six area athletes picked for football All-Star game
- Derry Twp. to no longer take recyclable items at municipal building
- GLSD opens wrestling coaching positions
- Bulletin limits services, according to Wolf directive
- St. Vincent classes to remain online-only for rest of semester
- Emergency services offered free meals at Arnold Palmer airport
- GLSD offers updates on district response to coronavirus pandemic
- PennDOT work delays likely to disrupt Latrobe water line project
- Holy Cross season one of mixed bag for former GL standout Austin Butler
Most Popular
Articles
- Mortgage forbearance may hurt credit score if not properly handled
- Acme native continues U.S. Navy 'We Build, We Fight' Seabee tradition
- Unity Twp. couple celebrates birth of Leap Day twins
- Westmoreland County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus fears
- GLSD opens wrestling coaching positions
- Greater Latrobe grad directing marketing communications for Bud Light Beer
- Mary E. Mehalic Pavlik
- SVC and area colleges suspend face-to-face classes, move to online courses
- Greensburg diocese lifts Sunday Mass obligation, restricts events amid virus concerns
- PIAA, WPIAL release statements regarding spring sports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.