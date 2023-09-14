St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church will hold its 17th annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 24, in the parking lot of the church, located at 185 E. Main St., Uniontown.
According to the email release, registration will start at noon and end at 2 p.m., after which the car show will continue until 4 p.m. "rain or shine." There is a registration fee of $12, and the first 150 cars will receive dash plaques and goody bags.
More than 25 trophies, including one large trophy for Father Jim’s Favorite, will be awarded.
Classes will include 1900-1930, 1931-1950, 1951-1960, 1961-1965, 1966-1970, 1971-1976, 1977-1987, 1988-2007, Street Rod/Modified, and Trucks 1959 and older and 1960-2007. No judging for 2008 and newer.
Oldies DJ Arnie Amber, 50/50 drawing contest, Byzantine Auction and "delicious food such sandwiches, soups, halushki, baked goods, and more" will be featured. A golf cart shuttle will be available for onsite transportation. Contact information: 724-438-1382 (leave message).
Proceeds will benefit the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church Maintenance Fund.
