St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will hold its Strawberry Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church.
Festival-goers may “dine in or take out.” Menu includes ham barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, cake, strawberries and ice cream. Pop and water will be available.
Any questions, contact Jan at 724-537-2958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.