St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St. in Ligonier, will host its annual Peach Festival and Rummage Sale on Saturday, Aug. 26.
According to church spokesman James Meade, the Rummage Sale, featuring “collectibles, treasures, hard-to-find pieces, and bargains galore,” runs 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. A bake sale will be held all day.
The Peach Festival, “a longtime St. James tradition,” will be underway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch menu includes hot dogs and sauerkraut, pulled pork sandwiches, chips, beverages, and fresh peaches over ice cream and cake.
Meade added, “This year’s event has been moved inside the Fellowship Hall. So, come, shop, eat and enjoy … rain or shine!”
* * *
