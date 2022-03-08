St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, announced it is not accepting pre-orders (as reported in the March 4 Bulletin Board) for its Soup Sale slated for Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. till sold out. It will be “takeout only with a limit of six quarts per order.”
Price is $8 per quart. There are 10 homemade soups to choose from — Broccoli Cheese, Cheesy Potato, Chicken Noodle, Chili, Ham Pot Pie, Minestrone, Stuffed Pepper, Vegetable Beef, Vegetarian Barley, and Wedding.
Questions? Contact Gail Brant at 724-244-4289.
