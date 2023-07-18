St. Florian Parish, 4263 Route 981, United, will host its Rummage Sale three days — Thursday, July 27, 6 to 8 p.m. (early bird $5 a person); Friday, July 28, 8 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 29, 8 to 11:30 a.m. half-price sale then noon to 2 p.m. $5 per bag.
Parish spokeswoman Pat Bush added in an email, “Bake sale and kitchen will be open on Friday and Saturday. Any questions, call 724-261-9700.”
