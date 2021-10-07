St. Florian Church, 4263 Route 981, United, is accepting "advance orders only" for its Kolache Sale.
The 14- to 15-inch-long rolls (nut, apricot, poppyseed or prune) are $13 each.
Pickup dates are Saturday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon.
Angela Reese, church secretary / business manager, requests placement of orders no later than Nov. 1. Call Phyllis @ 724-423-5233 or Juanita @ 724-423-245 or Fran @ 724-420-1648.
